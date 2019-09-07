Latest News on Robert Mugabe Burial

The Deputy Minister of Information, Energy Mutodi has said that former president Robert Mugabe will be buried at the National Heroes Acre where he deserves.

Posting on Twitter, Mutodi said:

His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has declared former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe a National Hero. The former President will be buried at the national heroes acre at a date to be announced. President Mnangagwa has said mourning will continue until burial.

Meanwhile, Leo Mugabe, a nephew of Robert Mugabe and a family spokesman, told agencies that the date of the funeral and other details, including when Mugabe’s body will arrive in Zimbabwe, weren’t yet available. In a text message, Leo said:

Arrangements are not in place yet.

The body of the late former ZANU PF boss is yet to be repatriated from Singapore, where he died in the early hours of Friday.

Before his death, Mugabe is said to have said that he would not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre merely because he did not want President Emmerson Mnangagwa presiding over his funeral.