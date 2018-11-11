Chamisa-CIO abduction saga: Mutsvangwa issues statement

The government has expressed dismay at the claims by opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance party that he survived abduction by state security agents on his way from a thank you rally in Marondera yesterday.

Social media was from yesterday awash with videos of Chamisa’s alleged abduction attempt, but the government has moved in to put the record straight.

“Government is dismayed at the imputation that state agents would attempt to abduct opposition leaders. The notion is not only false but also mischievous moreso taken in light of efforts by Government to harmonise all laws and practice of the constitution,” said Monica Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, in a statement to the media.

“Reports filed with the police indicate that some people were coming from Marondera, driving behind what they later learnt to be Mr Chamisa’s convoy. Suddenly, the convoy stopped and blocked them from overtaking, they were aggressively confronted and manhandled by members of Mr Chamisa’s entourage including Mr Chamisa who lobbed himself at the back seat of their vehicle punching and scratching. The victims (just ordinary citizens going about their own business until the attack) have reported this matter to the police who are carrying out further investigations, this would appear to be a road rage incident,” added Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister said neither the Intelligence Services nor any arm of the government owns the Toyota Harrier in the circulating video, adding that a quick check at the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) would show the media or any interested parties who the owner of the vehicle is.

