LATEST: Pastor Apostle T F Chiwenga abducted by police over 2 coffins prophecy

4 assailants beat people at Apostle TF Chiwenga Ministries church service..Abduct prophet

HARARE: Pastor Apostle Chiwenga is reported to have been abducted by suspected plain clothed police and members of the security service in Harare during a sermon on Friday.

A video posted online shows people fleeing the church in all directions and cameras getting damaged in the chaos.

Though Chiwenga’s whereabouts are not known, latest news reports suggest the prophet was later released but his car and equipment suffered extensive damages.

Prophet Chiwenga excited his followers and many Zimbabweans when he told the nation that he ” saw two coffins” in a vision. He mixed it with the deaths of biblical coup plotters Adonija and Joab saying they died soon after taking over from David.

A church member who refused to be named told ZwNews that “this is a reference to Zimbabwe 2017 coup whose plotters are now blighted by life threatening illness.”

The church member cut the phone call when further asked by our reporter Charles Mabhena to reveal the identities of individuals being described in Chiwenga’s prophecy.

MDC MP Tendai Biti has since condemned the beating and attack against worshipers at Chiwenga’s church and the return to Mugabe era police brutality in Zimbabwe.

Said Biti:

“The continued onslaught against our people is unacceptable. Harare’s CBD has been a war zone in the past 2 days with Security Agents assaulting persons and throwing tear smoke everywhere. Apostle Chiwenga has been abducted and Tajamuka’s leaders including Mkwananzi have been arrested.”