Kadoma man loses car to machete wielding robbers, left for dead

A Kadoma taxi driver was left for dead after being robbed of his car and cash by machete wielding thugs in the pretext of hiring him.

The man who had been hired at Mzansi Bar in the city centre at around 11:30 pm on Thursday is reported to have been throughly beaten before being dumped at Waverly Secondary school along Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

A relative to the victim Pastor Itai Melusi confirmed the robbery.

“Last night (Thursday) my niece was robbed a car (Honda Fit registration AEV 4995 silver) and cash with unknown man who had hired him at Mzanzi bar around 11:30.

“They attacked him with machetes just after Waverly secondary school where they left him for dead. We are appealing for anyone with details to assist the police,” he said.

Pastor Melusi added that these robbers were also targeting supermarkets that rejects (swipe and ecocash).