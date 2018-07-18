Drunk Zanu-PF, ED supporter, fired gun while high on drugs

HARARE: A drunk Zanu-PF supporter who pulled a gun and fired a shot in an offensive video circulting online is now in police custody.

The man wearing President Mnangagwa t-shirt endangered members of the public by his actions. He is facing charges of drug abuse and that of discharging a firearm in a public place while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Five others on the clip were still on the run as of 5pm yesterday and are facing the drug abuse charge.

Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest urging the remaining suspects to surrender themselves to police.

The incident occured in Harare.