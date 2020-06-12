Fugitive former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has warned opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa against barring party officials from speaking to the media, saying this was typical of rulers who are in the mould of former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.

Moyo’s remarks come in the wake of private media reports that Chamisa has advised his top leadership to desist from communicating with the media, issues affecting the beleaguered opposition party.

The former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development minister said political communication requires ‘many voices with one message’.

“Pray this is not true. Only Stalinists (and) control freaks restrict messaging to a select group of party apparatchiks. In political communication, it’s not about WHO should speak but WHAT should be said by EVERYONE: message discipline. What’s needed are MANY voices with One message!” said Moyo on Twitter.

Chamisa is locked in a bitter tussle for control of the main opposition with a camp led by MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe. Recently he lost control of the party headquarters in central Harare after armed state security personnel assisted in Khupe’s takeover of the Morgan Tsvangirai House (formerly Harvest House).

He continues to blame his political problems on Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa who he says is bitter for ‘losing’ to him in the disputed presidential elections of 2018.

Zwnews