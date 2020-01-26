After taking farms from Grace Mugabe, Bona Mugabe, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo, Perence Shiri is now targeting other G40 kingpins, former Minister Walter Mzembi and Mandi Chimene.

The seizure letters have already been drafted and await delivery, according to government sources.

Also on the radar is Jonathan Moyo’s former deputy, Godfrey Gandawa, whose 160-hectare Dundazi Farm is being targeted.

“Mzembi is going to lose his Banquest Extension Farm in Masvingo,” a well-placed source revealed. “Also to be seized will be Chimene and Gandawa’s farms. Kudzai Chipanga [former Zanu-PF youth league leader]’s farm will be turned into yet to be established Manicaland State University.”

The man wielding the axe, former Zimbabwe Airforce Commander, Agriculture Minister Perence Shiri, was not reachable for comment while his deputy, Douglas Karoro, said he was unwell and receiving medical attention. Questions sent to Shiri had not been responded to by the time of going to print.

Controversial Mnangagwa ally and Zimbabwe Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi defended the seizures saying government was simply repossessing land that was being underutilised when the owners went into exile.

“Government is taking back all underutilised and in some cases, abandoned agricultural land as we move forward to ensure food security in the country,” Mutodi said.

Former Local Government Minister Kasukuwere view the land seizures politically motivated.

Said the once powerful Kasukuwere after losing his farm:

Zimbabwe ~ Land Reform: Political persecution continues but we shall overcome . Land has now become a fully blown political weapon.

But many reminded Kasukuwere that land has always been a political weapon even during his time: