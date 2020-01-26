Zimbabwe President ED Mnangagwa today attended a service at the ZAOGA FIF Ministries. The president was invited for the ZAOGA FIF 49th International Pastors’ Deeper Conference at AMFCC Bible School in Glen View by Prof Ezekiel Guti.

Addressing the gathering, President Mnangagwa said “it is not our Zimbabwean culture to be violent, to hate and do evil to one another. Instead as Christ has taught us in Mathew 5 verse 9, let us be peacekeepers”.