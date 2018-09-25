LATEST News: Saviour Kasukuwere granted $3 000 bail with tough conditions

Embattled former Local Government Minister and Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has been granted a $3 000 bail and told to report twice a day to the police by a Harare Regional Magistrate late today.

Magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya granted the bail despite the state led by Mr Zivanai Macharaga having opposed granting of Kasukuwere’s bail and later proposing for a $100 000 bail and surrendering of title deeds of $5 million property.

Magistrate ordered Kasukuwere to pay the $3 000 as well as surrendering his title deeds of a Nyanga property and passport as he was considered a flight risk.

Lastly he was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at an address he gave to the police.