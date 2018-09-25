Humiliation: Shocking pictures of Saviour Kasukuwere behind prison bars, Body searched

Saviour Kasukuwere reduced to a nobody..shocking prison photo

How the once powerful G40 Kasukuwere has fallen!!Here is a shocking photo of former Zimbabwe Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere getting a humiliating body search before he enters the prisoner’s holding cells at Harare Magistrates Courts today.

Kasuwere who returned home from South Africa last Sunday is facing four serious charges for abuse of office during his time in Mugabe’s government.