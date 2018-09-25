Humiliation: Shocking pictures of Saviour Kasukuwere behind prison bars, Body searched

Saviour Kasukuwere reduced to a nobody..shocking prison photo
How the once powerful G40 Kasukuwere has fallen!!Here is a shocking photo of former Zimbabwe Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere getting a humiliating body search before he enters the prisoner’s holding cells at Harare Magistrates Courts today.
Kasuwere who returned home from South Africa last Sunday is facing four serious charges for abuse of office during his time in Mugabe’s government.
Regional Magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya is presiding over the case.
Kasukuwere was a star attraction for media personnel when he entered the courtyard in the company of detectives and his lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange.
Kasukuwere’s lawyer Jonathan Samkange is applying for bail but the State is opposing.
Mr Macharaga from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit housed in the Office of the President and Cabinet has opposed bail arguing that Kasukuwere is facing a serious offense and is a flight risk.
