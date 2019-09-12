Zimbabwe doctors make world record operation

HARARE: Medical doctors at Parirenyatwa Hospital have conducted a world-record operation after successfully removing from a patient an 11-year-old kidney cyst.

The cyst that weighs 12,3kg is largest to be removed in the world so far with the previous record in Japan where a similar one weighing 11,5kg was removed.

Consultant urologist, Dr Shingirai Meki, who is also a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe’s College of Health Sciences led the team of local doctors who conducted the surgical procedure.

Speaking to reporters at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Wednesday, the institution’s clinical director, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, said that the country had competent medical professionals that are able to carry out most of the services sourced externally.

Maunganidze said: