Freelance journalist Nyasha Majoni was late last night brutally assaulted by machete-wielding thugs in Kwekwe, Midlands Province.

The attack on Majoni comes barely a year after he was manhandled by police officers for allegedly taking photos of police officers who were arresting foreign currency exchange dealers in the central business district.

At the time of publishing Thursday morning the writer had filed a case of assault with Amaveni Police Station and was on his way to the clinic for medical attention.

“I am at the police station filling an assault case but I am currently wary of my medical condition. I have also communicated with the Kwekwe Press Club chairperson Michael Magoronga and he is contactable on +263776422036”.

more details to follow…

Zwnews

ased in Kwekwe savagely assaulted by an armed group of thugs late