The ruling party, ZANU-PF will today hold a Politburo meeting at its headquarters in Harare, where it is expected to deliberate on a number of issues.

Party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity and spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo implored members to be punctual.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Thursday 25 March 2021 (tomorrow) at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000hrs,” he said.

All members are expected to have taken their seats by 9.45am.

-Zwnews