THE Zimbabwe national football team arrived in Francistown, Botswana, late last night, the Chronicle reports. The Warriors will lock horns with the Zebras later today for a place at the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

With some of the players having arrived in Harare late on Tuesday, the Warriors flew out of Harare on Wednesday to Johannesburg, South Africa and then took a connecting flight to Francistown and arrived in the city where the match is being played late on the same day.

The team arrived at its hotel just before midnight.