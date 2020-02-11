Machete-wielding assailants, infamously known as MaShurugwi, reportedly ran riot, attacking school teachers at Batanai Sesombi Secondary School in Zhombe on Monday night.

According to the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), the machete-wielding assailants who have wreaked havoc in the Midlands and most mining parts of the country, have been robbing school teachers at the rural learning institution.

On Monday night, they reportedly detonated explosives on the school grounds, resulting in the teachers scurrying for cover at a nearby bushy area.

“Our colleagues at Batanayi Sessombi Secondary are being robbed by machete wielding men who are detonating some explosives in the school grounds and the teachers have scattered in the nearby forest,” ARTUZ tweeted.

The teachers’ union also appealed on the Zimbabwe Republic Police to ‘escalate the fight against these gangs’.

“Our schools are no longer safe. Rural teachers are more vulnerable to this menace”, said ARTUZ.

The latest developments come in the wake of efforts by the Harare administration to put a lid to the bloody machete wars involving machete-wielding illegal miners known as MaShurugwi.

