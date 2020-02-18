Munyaradzi Kereke who is serving jail time for raping a 10-year-old girl at gun point is receiving VIP treatment at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where he is occasionally given home visits so that he can have sex with his wife, prison bosses say.

Prison officials say Kereke is allowed to have quality time with one of his wives, something other inmates are not allowed.

He is also alleged to be exempt from manual labour.

In 2018 it was reported that Kereke was having weekend sex and had impregnated his younger wife despite the fact that he was serving 10 years in prison for raping a minor.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa wrote the following on his Twitter account:

“In a conversation overheard by a prison guard between Kereke and his younger wife’s sister, word has it that whilst in prison Kereke has impregnated his younger wife. One’s left wondering where the act took place and why he’s being given preferential treatment, why not let others too?”, he said.

Kereke is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after he was finally convicted of raping his 10-year-old niece at gunpoint in 2016. This followed a protracted 6-year struggle to have him answer for his crimes. Then Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana protected him and refused to prosecute him, claiming that there was no evidence of the crime.

The shocking allegations against Tomana were made by three senior prison officers who are facing charges of receiving over $10 500 from a chicken project without informing their superior. The chicken project was partially set up by Kereke from behind bars.

The three officials are former Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison officer-in-charge Nobert Chomurenga and his then lieutenants, Cephas Chiparausha and Tonderai Mutiwaringa.

The three are alleged to have set up the chicken project with Kereke’s Humanity Earth Trust providing, 3 000 birds, feed, medicines and other sanitary requirements. The trio on their side provided space and labour from the prisoners. However, the project was a personal one only meant to benefit the three officer and not the ZPCS.

In their defence, the three officers claimed that Commissioner-General Paradzayi Zimondi was fully aware of the project and approved of it. They also alleged that the charges only came about after they fell out with Kereke.

The trial is still ongoing.

zwnews, state media