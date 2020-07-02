Thokozani Khupe’s days at the helm of MDC-T are numbered after her aide Witness Dube said he has thrown his support behind MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora in the battle for the control of the soul of the party because “he is the ideal leader to take us forward from here onward”.

In an unprecedented post on Twitter Dube said, “History beckons on 31 July as we will be aligning with our party and country law! One man has been the soul of reasoned disputations both within and without our party,

“It is my greatest pleasure to nominate Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora for President of the MDC.”

Mwonzora has been described by MDC Alliance Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube  as the figure behind the court case that revived the MDC-T.

zwnews, agencies