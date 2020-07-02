Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly thrown senior Zanu PF members from the province who are aligned to Local Government and Public Works minister July Moyo under the bus after he convened a meeting at his Precabe Farm in the Sherwood ressetlement area near Kwekwe over the weekend.

According to Zanu PF sources privy to the goings-on, the Zanu PF leader took a jibe at senior provincial members, aligned to Minister Moyo who are reportedly working against the party’s 2018 candidate for Kwekwe central constituency, Kandros Mugabe.

Mugabe is understood to be having icy relations with former Mbizo constituency legislator Vongaishe Mupereri and his brother Zanu PF Midlands spokesperson Cornelius Mupereri- all nephews of Moyo.

The Mupereri brothers are influential in the running of party affairs in Kwekwe district and the Midlands province.

“The president is not happy at all and he expressed his displeasure over the way Kwekwe district was being run. It was also said Mugabe was being sidelined by leaders who were getting money from him. That issue was raised by Matemadanda (Victor, who is the party’s political commissar). Senior members were dressed down and told to work with Mugabe,” said a senior party member in an interview with Zwnews.

The meeting in Sherwood was followed by Thursday’s meeting at Zanu PF Kwekwe district headquarters which was graced by only one provincial member, Jacob Chokururuma who addressed party leaders.

A source who was at the meeting told Zwnews that the Mupereri brothers were conspicuous about their absence at the meeting.

“All the Mupereris and their cronies did not attend the meeting at the party offices. Chokururama told all the party leaders who were at the meeting that they must start working with Mugabe. Some of them even walked out of the meeting saying Chokururama had been bribed as he advised all the available leaders that they must start working with Mugabe and stop sidelining him on party programmes,” said the source.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Daniel Mckenzie Ncube professed ignorance over the alleged meeting at Precabe Farm but told Zwnews that he would soon convene a meeting to discuss problens affecting the province.

“Of course, there are a number of problems affecting the party in the province and we would soon convene a meeting in that regard,” Ncube said.

Zwnews