The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) Saturday afternoon won the inaugural Gokwe SMEs Expo that was held at a local hotel in the small Midlands agrarian town, writes NYASHADZASHE MAJONI.

In a tight contest that was well-subscribed, COTTCO was followed by the People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) who had an immaculately displayed stand while the church-run local tertiary educational institution, the Catholic University occupied third position.

The debut exhibition extravaganza which took place at Gokwe Hotel saw a variety of local companies taking part in the show that was held under the theme, “Connecting Minds”.

Speaking to this publication on the sidelines of the expo, Tizhani Shoko of Join Africa Business Network (JABN), ssid the response from the companies that exhibited at the inaugural exhibition ceremony was testimony to their projections of a ‘bigger and better Gokwe Expo’ in the year 2022.

“We are really grateful to the overwhelming support we managed to receive from a variety of local companies that expressed interest at showcasing their products and services at this occasion. We are quite cognizant of the fact that the 2021 edition came hard on the heels of a Covid-19 pandemic which negatively impacted on the operations of virtually all the organizations- locally, regionally and even globally. As JABN, and the organisers of the expo, we are quite hopeful that the next edition to be held in 2021 will be bigger and better,” said Shoko.

This year’s exhibition show saw a number of activities taking place with locals participating in a variety of sporting activities that included soccer and volleyball. The victorious teams walked away with shields and various amounts of prize monies.

The event-filled occasion will be rounded off by the Miss Gokwe beauty pageant on Sunday.

more details to follow…

Zwnews