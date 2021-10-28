Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg announced the new name as he unveiled plans to build a “metaverse” – an online world where people can game, work and communicate in a virtual environment, often using VR headsets.

The social media giant intends to start trading its shares under the new stock ticker MVRS from 1 December 2021.

In 2015, Google restructured its company calling its parent firm Alphabet, however, the name has not caught on.

zwnews, bbc