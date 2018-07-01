Pictures: John Zulu, Douglas Musekiwa face terrorism charges over Byo ED Bomb blast

LATEST NEWS on Bulawayo Zanu-PF rally bomb explosion..2 Pumula suspects appear in court, charged with terrorism

Byo blast latest update: Bulawayo Police has two people in custody identified as John Zulu and Douglas Musekiwa from Pumula. The 2 are suspects in the bomb explosion at White City Stadium that left two CIO operatives dead and scores of people injured during a Zanu-PF rally addressed by President Mnangagwa

Police documents sent to Zwnews(see pictures below) signed by Chief Superintendent Moyo show that the suspects were apprehended by the military without a warrant.

The two are facing serious charges linked to insurgency, banditry, sabotage and terrorism.

Meanwhile, police have asked a magistrate at the Western Commonage Courts in Bulawayo to sign a warrant authorising them to further detain John Zulu and Douglas Musekiwa.

President Mnangagwa recently told reporters in Tanzania that the explosion happened after a hand grenade was thrown at him in front of thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Bulawayo on Saturday, June 23.

zwnews