45000 cops, drones roped in to fight rally terror

Zimbabwe’s security cluster has activated robust anti-terrorism measures which will see police introduce special anti-terror personnel, drones and other monitoring mechanisms commensurate with the magnitude of all political gatherings countrywide.

The measures come as police boost security ahead of the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections, and follow the June 23 attempt on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s life soon after addressing a rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

The attack has been roundly condemned locally and internationally, and President Mnangagwa has said it will not stop elections from going ahead as constitutionally scheduled.

In an interview in Harare last week, Zimbabwe Republic Police Commander for the 2018 Harmonised Elections Committee, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza said at least 45 000 specially trained police officers had been tasked to handle security countrywide.

Police district and provincial commanders are in the process of issuing bans on dangerous weapons, a process that would culminate in a national prohibition order.

Meanwhile, Zwnews sources witnessed first hand use of police and army drones during the botched Zanu-PF Hwange rally where president Mnangagwa made a last minute decision to leave the town without addressing thousands who came to see him. state media, zwnews