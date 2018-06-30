PICTURES of Chamisa in Israel..amazing road network, irrigation schemes, housing

Zimbabwe opposition MDC-Alliance chief Mr Nelson Chamisa is in Israel on a private visit. He is touring a number of biblical and historical sites in the country.
He shared his experience with thousands of his followers:
“In Israel..I’ve just been to Nazareth, Cana, Sea of Galilee, River Jordan, Bethlehem, Mount of Olives & Jericho on a private visit.”
His colleague, David Coltart, gave a hint of what Chamisa could bring from Israel:
“Nelson Chamisa is in Israel being inspired by their amazing road network, irrigation schemes and housing. Wake up
#Zimbabwe – there is a new dawn if you will just open the curtains and see for yourself. #changeon30July,” said Coltart.