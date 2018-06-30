PICTURES of Chamisa in Israel..amazing road network, irrigation schemes, housing

By Charles Mabhena
- 30th June 2018

Zimbabwe opposition MDC-Alliance chief Mr Nelson Chamisa is in Israel on a private visit. He is touring  a number of biblical and historical sites in the country.

He shared his experience with thousands of his followers:

“In Israel..I’ve just been to Nazareth, Cana, Sea of Galilee, River Jordan, Bethlehem, Mount of Olives & Jericho on a private visit.”

His colleague, David Coltart, gave a hint of what Chamisa could bring  from Israel:

“Nelson Chamisa is in Israel being inspired by their amazing road network, irrigation schemes and housing. Wake up #Zimbabwe – there is a new dawn if you will just open the curtains and see for yourself. #changeon30July,” said Coltart.