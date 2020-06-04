It certainly never rains but pours for ex-Zanu PF Central Committee member Douglas Tapfuma after he was this afternoon convicted for the three counts of criminal abuse of office which he was facing. Tapfuma, a former Principal Director of State Residences in the Office of the President and Cabinet, was relieved of his duties last year after corruption watchdog Zacc accused him of importing vehicles using Mnangagwa’s name.

The former Midlands Provincial Administrator has been in remand prison since last year.

His case has involved various well-connected political personalities with links to Mnangagwa. Tapfuma was amongst several ruling party heavyweights from the Midlands province who were elevated by Mnangagwa after the ouster of late former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe in 2017.

More details to follow….

Zwnews