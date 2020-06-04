The family of the six year old girl who is suspected to have been murdered by her mother and dumped in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley, just outside Glendale, north of Durban, in South Africa on Tuesday, is making arrangements to repatriate her body for burial in Kwekwe, Midlands province.

A Zimbabwean woman based in South Africa was on Wednesday remanded in custody after she appeared in court in that country facing murder charges following the death of her six-year-old daughter early this week.

Fungai Nyamadzawo (42), a former Kwekwe resident, is accused of murdering Alexia Nyamadzawo, a Grade 1 pupil at Umhlali Preparatory School in South Africa.

On Wednesday, she appeared before the Umhlali Regional Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to 10 June charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and perjury.

According to media reports, South Africa Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said last Sunday evening police at Umhlali received a report of the kidnapping of a six-year-old child.

Nyamadzawo reported to the police that she was travelling on the Glendale Road near Shayamova with her two children aged six and fourteen when the kidnapping occured.

After the alleged kidnapping, Nyamadzawo proceeded to make a police report at Umhali Police Station where she said a man had snatched the now deceased from the back of her vehicle before fleeing.

Following intense investigations, Nyamadzawo was arrested on allegations of murdering her daughter.

Grandfather to the six year old, Reason Nyamadzawo who is a former Kwekwe mayor, told New Ziana at the funeral wake in Mbizo 4 Extension that his son was currently processing the documents for the body to be repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial on a date to be announced.

“Right now we are just waiting for the repatriation of the body and burial arrangements will be announced later,” said Reason Nyamadzawo.

The death of the six year old girl has drawn shock in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

new ziana