Latest: Michael Jackson sexually abused kids, Victims speak out,songs removed from radio stations

Pop star Michael Jackson’s music has been stripped off from the playlist of radio stations around the world.

This comes after the release of the controversial two-part film, made by British filmmaker Dan Reed, that contains interviews with two former childhood fans of the Thriller singer who claim they were abused by him when they were children in his enormous Nevada mansion dubbed Neverland.

The documentary details fresh abuse claims from Wade Robson, a choreographer who says Jackson began abusing him when he was seven, and James Safechuck, a former child actor who says the singer began molesting him when he was 10.

“One audience member says he was molested as a child and that Robson and Safechuck “are going to do a lot more f***ing good in the world than Michael f***ing Jackson.”

Radio stations that have pulled away Jackson’s songs include Media company Cogeco and its 23 Quebec stations,three major Montreal broadcasters CKOI, Rythme and The Beat. Amsterdam-based Dutch radio station NHRadio and Norway’s NRK have also followed suit.