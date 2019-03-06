Zvishavane-Runde MP wins elections,ignores parly seat

A section of residents in Zvishavane-Runde Constituency has written a letter to media houses appealing for the world to assist them in locating their Member of Parliament who has never set foot at the constituency since election results were announced.

The residents allege that the MP has neglected his duties to spearhead development in the area.

Find the letter of appeal below:

Dear Zimbabweans

This is an urgent appeal to all Zimbabweans and the world at large to help us find our member of parliament who has been missing since August 2018. The man was last seen just before the July 31 elections canvassing for support.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Honourable Member of Zvishavane-Runde constituency must tell him that his constituency especially Murowa Ward is missing him and his supposed services. As a result of his absence, gross negligence or mere incompetence the ward and the community is suffering since noons is listening to the community’s problems and challenges. Murowa Ward in Zvishavane District is one of the poorest and under developed place in the world despite being home to one of the richest diamond mine. The area has no roads, no portable water, no electricity, no life at all as most buildings are cracking and falling apart due to the extensive blasting by the mine. Water bodies, air and the environment in general are heavily polluted by this reckless and careless mine. The mine is doing virtually nothing in terms of corporate social investment despite their employees enjoying fat salaries and fancy packages such as flying to and from work.

Maybe the guy doest know that he won the elections and has a constituency to cater for or it was a total blunder on our part voting for him when the duties of an M.P! Surely, with this calibre of M.Ps Zimbabwe will never develop. No wonder the circus and childish behavior we witness in Parliament. We really feel abandoned, neglected and un-cared for!

Cry The Beloved People

Murowa Community