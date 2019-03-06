Mugabe instructed me to act unlawfully: Mandiwanzira

Embattled former Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira who is facing abuse of duty charges, has told the court that all his actions were above board since he was acting under the instructions of Former President Robert Mugabe.

Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba representing Mandiwanzira told regional magistrate Elijah Makomo that Mandiwanzira acted lawfully:

Mandiwanzira had full authority of the president of Zimbabwe to engage Megawatt to revise the contract between NetOne and Huawei, he will give evidence of the letters he exchanged with him and minutes of meetings held between the two parties.

Mandiwanzira is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly engaged South African firm, Megawatt Company to provide services to NetOne without going to tender.

He is also accused of appointing his personal assistant, Tawanda Chinembiri to the Postal Telecommunications and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) board.