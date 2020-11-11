PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA’S Government has increased public sector salaries by 40 percent effective from November 1 this year as part of continued efforts to improve conditions of service for civil servants.

Information Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa revealed this after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, saying besides the pay rise for all civil servants, teachers would be awarded a further 10 percent risk allowance.

The latest increase will see the lowest paid civil servant earning $14 528 while the basic salary for a teacher is now $18 237.

“Noting its obligations to pay a decent wage, Government has reviewed upwards, the salary increase offer to civil servants by 40 percent which will be awarded to deputy director grade and below,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. “In addition to the salary increase, the teachers will also be awarded a 10 percent risk allowance. The new basic salary package for a teacher is $18 237, which is above the Poverty Datum Line (PDL). “This means that the compounded review percentage of the teacher grade salary is 1 284 percent since the beginning of the year. The lowest paid civil servant will receive a salary of $14 528. This is effective from November 1, 2020,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Minister Mutsvangwa also gave an update on the teacher pupil turnout following the conclusion of the phased reopening of schools this week.

“Under primary and secondary education, the attendance of learners was 51.8 percent, while that of teachers is 25.7 percent. “For the final examination classes, learner attendance was 42 percent, while the national average on teacher availability marginally increased from 27.16 percent to 27.77 percent,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Some teachers had chosen to go on industrial action to push for salary increments but the latest improvements on their salaries is expected to motivate them back to work.

LATEST: Massive pay rise for all Zimbabwe civil servants, Plus risk allowance for teachers

