Zimbabwe’s senior national football team, The Warriors, have left for Algeria Tuesday evening aboard a chartered flight, for their Afcon Group H qualifier against the Desert Foxes in Algiers on 12 November.

They play the return match in Harare a week later.

Zimbabwe and Algeria’s last meeting came at the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon where the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Here is the Warriors travelling squad:

Goalkeepers:

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka, SA), Talbert Shumba (Nkana, Zambia).

Defenders:

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia), Victor Kamhuka (Ayeyawdy United), Alec Mudimu (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth, England), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows, SA), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest, England), Adam Chicksen (Notts County, England)

Midfielders:

Ovidy Karuru (Unattached), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia), Kuda Mahachi (Supersport, SA), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates, SA), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa, England), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs, SA)

Strikers:

Tino Kadewere (Olympique Lyon, France), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland) Prince Dube (Azam, Tanzania)

Like 224 Dislike 28

104172

0

0

cookie-check

FULL LINEUP: Zimbabwe Warriors team jets into Algeria for Afcon match

no