VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Ms Marry Mubaiwa, on Tuesday allegedly assaulted the family housemaid at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over custody of children.

Ms Delight Munyoro (36) had gone to the school to pick up the children but clashed with Ms Mubaiwa at the school.

She reportedly wanted access to the children.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed receiving an assault report saying Borrowdale Police Station was handling the matter.