Zimbabwe Football Association’ executive committee announced Croatian Zdravko Logarusic as the new senior men’s team coach at a media briefing in Harare on 29 January.

The former Sudan coach was selected ahead of several other applicants based on his superior qualifications [UEFA Pro Licence & CAF A licence] as well as rich experience in African football.

Logarusic will work with Joseph Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe as his first and second assistant coaches respectively. Tonderayi Ndiraya becomes the third assistant coach by virtue of being the head coach of the under-23 team.

Parnell Mckop competes the coaching set-up as the goalkeepers’ coach, replacing FC Platinum’s Tembo Chuma.

Logarusic’ first assignment is an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria towards the end of March.