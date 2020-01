An undated video of Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi being humiliated and chased away from a Zanu PF meeting has gone viral.

This @energymutodi is only brave on Twitter! Watch how he is chucked out of a Zanu pf meeting like a toddler being sent to naughty corner at crèche! Uri Gwara Mutodi pic.twitter.com/u1vfH9IRlF — African (@ali_naka) January 29, 2020