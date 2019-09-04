In 1836 Zim accommodated SA refugees: Mutodi blasted for controversial VIDEO

Controversial Zimbabwe Deputy Minister for Information and Publicity, Energy Mutodi, has been condemned for saying that Ndebele people who are Zimbabwean citizens are actually South Africans who were given refuge north of the Limpopo while fleeing from Tshaka. Mutodi made the remarks in the context of the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa that have affected thousands of Zimbabweans including Ndebeles who have suffered violence in the neighbouring country.

In a short video on South Africa violence, Mutodi said:

For South Africa in Zimbabwe here if you didnt know, just about 1836 we accommodated thousands of South Africans who came into Zimbabwe fleeing from Shaka, and they were being led by Mzilikazi…at least 3 million Zimbabweans have South African origin.

No need for xenophobia. Zimbabwe & South Africa are one country. We trade at least $2bn with South Africa annually & if we withheld the business SA would feel the pain. pic.twitter.com/FxDt3R0vHb — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) September 3, 2019

Below are some of the reactions from Zimbabweans on Twitter: