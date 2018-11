The end has come for Kukura Kurerwa Bus Company. The well known transport operator is set to lose his fleet of buses in a liquidation auction sale set for next week Friday.

Former employees recently obtained a writ of execution to attach the property to recover over $442 000 wages.

The company has been struggling and owes its creditors over $2 million which they had failed to pay back in addition to $1 588 164 plus interest borrowed from a local bank.