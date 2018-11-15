Chamisa to blame for August 1 army rampage? Commission calls him to testify..see Letter

MDC Alliance President Advocate Nelson Chamisa has been dragged into the messy of August 1, 2018 killings with the Commission of Inquiry saying he should testify as his name was mentioned more often than not among the perpetrators.

The commission led by former South African President Kgalema Montlanthe invited Advocate Chamisa through a letter dated November 14.

The letter circulating on social media has been signed by Commission chairperson Mr Montlanthe.

“In the course of the proceedings of the Commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018 post election violence and hearing of testimony from witnesses, your name was mentioned as among those who played a part in inciting violence of August 1, 2018.

“The Commission considers it just and fair that it should have the benefits of your comments and, accordingly is inviting you to come at your convenience on November 21, 2018 to share your views before conducting the proceedings.

Your co-operation in this regard would be highly appreciated,” he said.

Several high profile figures among them, Zimbabwe Defense Forces General Valerio Sibanda and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga have already testified before the Commission although blaming the opposition for the killings of the civilians.

This publication could not immediately verify with Advocate Chamisa’s office whether he had received the letter or not and also if he was going to testify before the commission.