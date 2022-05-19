“Dear Zimbabwean Family,

It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved

national football team, the Warriors. It is a decision that I do not take lightly after representing

our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on 3rd of March 2010, in a

game versus South Africa. My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving

early on in my professional career. I will cherish every moment that I have spent as a member of

the team.

I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club level and to afford my other teammates and

rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country. Over the course of my football career

with the Warriors, I have been truly blessed in both the low moments and many wonderful

highlights.

I will forever look back with great pride on every occasion I represented Zimbabwe having played

over 45 games for the team through international friendly matches, Cosafa Cup games, AFCON

qualifiers and tournaments, and World Cup Qualifiers. Mostly, I take immense pride to have

captained the team for nearly 5 years.

None of this would have been entirely possible without the support of several instrumental people,

whom I wish to thank.

Firstly, and foremost, I would like to thank the Lord Almighty for the love and blessings He showers

me with each day of my life. Secondly, thank you to my wonderful family. I do not have enough

words to thank you for your unwavering support and prayers. You are a priceless gift, greater than

anything I can imagine. For the unending support received from ZIFA and the national team

coaches (past and present) who believed in me and offered me the platform to reach my full

potential throughout my career and as captain, I will always be grateful.

Looking back over the years that I have proudly represented the Zimbabwe Warriors; I feel

fortunate to have played alongside some outstanding players. A special thank you to all the former

captains for helping me develop into the player I am today. To my current teammates, thank you

for accepting me as your leader. Last but not least a massive and heartfelt thank you to all the

supporters and fans that have carried me, supported, motivated me through this journey, and

been by my side in all the challenges.

My hope, as is for many, is that those charged with the management of our beautiful game and

its continuous development across all spheres work together for the greater good of our national

team, our international and regional participation, and investment in up-and-coming talent that is

abundant in our country. I look forward to others being afforded the opportunities that I have had

to don the colours of the Warriors and successfully represent us on the world stage.

I wish the Warriors all the best in the future as they continue carrying the flame for our country. I

remain available for and close to the Warriors to assist in any capacity where I can.

My Profound Regards,

Knowledge Musona (aka Smiling Assassin).”

Great captain, showed me what it means to play for your country and do everything in your will to win. Enjoy skippa ❤️ https://t.co/TefwYUdLOJ — J Z (@Jzemura3) May 19, 2022

Thank you ALL 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/N6O0vRnpsw — KMusona Official (@KMusonaofficial) May 19, 2022