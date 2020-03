ZIMBABWE Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s nephew, Desire Chakuinga met an untimely end during a fishing expedition gone wrong in Chegutu.

Chakuinga died from drowning after the boat he was in capsized.

More details are yet to emerge on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Desire was a brother to the two twins Memory and Evelyn Chakuinga who are in the center of a money scandal in which they implicated Chiwenga’s ex wife, Marry.