LATEST: Fuel queues resurface as public transport hikes fees

Is Zimbabwe heading to the 2008 era where basic commodities were scarce, characterised by exorbitant prices leading to a world record hyperinflation rate?

Zimbabweans across every sector faced a bleak week, fuel service stations had no fuel with some motorists sleeping on queues for about three days.

Fuel was only available on black market where it was being charged between $10-12 per litre.

A few public operators were on road due to fuel shortages, however the few that were plying took advantage of the situation introducing more than 200 percent price hikes hard hitting on the ordinary citizens.

Local distances approximately 8km were being charged $2 from at least 50cents in the past two months.

ZW News reporters interviewed motorists and passengers across the country, with both expressing dissatisfaction over the situation.

In Chivi, Mrs Magret Marumba said the prevailing situation was a repeat of 2008.

“Its less than four months after elections and the future is bleak for us. Our leaders should urgently address the issue of fuel before it goes out of hand,” she said.

In Zvishavane Mr Trynos Zvinashe said fuel challenges were a major issue.

“Fuel is hitting hard on us passengers l work in Shurugwi and ply that route daily. I was shocked that its now $22 to and from yet l used to pay $10 a few days back,” he said.

Tatenda Magoma in Mutare said he spent two nights on a fuel queue.

“I slept here (Zuva service station) for two nights waiting for fuel but nothing up to now. I think as a country we can do better than this,” he said.