BREAKING News: 9 killed in kombi-truck head-on road accident in Checheche-Chipinge

Nine people died and eighty others were critically injured in an accident involving a Greenfuel sugar cane haulage truck and a commuter omnibus at Chimambo rural business centre, about four kilometers from Checheche growth point in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

The accident happened at around 1pm this afternoon when the haulage truck that was coming from Middle Sabi tried to overtake another truck from the same company, resulting in a head on collision with a Nissan Caravan omnibus.

The 8 injured have been referred to Chiredzi while it took about three hours to remove the trapped bodies of the Nissan Caravan driver and a passenger in the front seat.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said although the details are still sketchy, the kombi was carrying 17 passengers despite being authorised to carry 15 passengers.

zwnews