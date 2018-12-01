Road Accident: Malawi bound Intercape bus overturns in Zimbabwe

A Malawi bound Intercape bus overturned just before Masvingo town. It was passing through Zimbabwe from Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to state controlled media, scores of foreign nationals from Malawi and South Africa escaped death after an Intercape Bus overturned along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway on Saturday morning.

15 people were injured.

The accident survivors told reporters that the bus overturned after their driver tried to avoid a head on collision with a haulage truck which had encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane.

“The driver was trying to avoid crushing into the truck which came into our lane,” said the survivors.

The driver of the haulage truck fled the scene.