LATEST: Cholera kills 3 illegal gold miners in Mt Darwin

The Cholera outbreak in Mt Darwin has claimed three people in space of three days, an official has confirmed.

Mt Darwin district nursing officer Sister Anna Chinyemba confirmed the deaths

Sister Chinyemba said the first victim died on Sunday, while the other two yesterday one in the morning and evening in that order.

She said the affected people are artisanal miners from Mukaradzi mining area which is 25 kilometres from Mt Darwin.

“We suspect that the outbreak could have been caused by poor sanitation, since most of the mining activities taking place in the area are illegal,” Sister Chinyemba told the press.

“The area is congested with artisanal miners and there is illegal vending taking place there. The area does not have safe water sources. Most of the people affected are men.”

Yesterday, the World Health Organisation announced that it is setting up a cholera treatment camp in Mt Darwin as reinforcement.