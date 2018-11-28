Zim married woman mauled by hyenas during bush S*X with neighbour’s hubby in Buhera

A pack of hyenas pounce on cheating married lovers as they bonk in the bush

Buhera woman who sneaked off into a bush to have se_x with her married lover was left disfigured after hyenas crashed their romantic date and viciously attacked the pair.

According to reports, Jeserinda Mashatise (48) who resides near Nechava School had half of her face mauled by the canines.

Mashatise left her home informing her husband that she was going to the borehole to fetch water. She had a rendezvous with her lover and neighbour Dickson Hamandishe (44) and the two sneaked off went into a bush for a qui_ckie.

While they were having se_x a pack of hyenas pounced.

Hamandishe fled na_ked and climbed up a tree for safety leaving the animals to feast on Mashatise. Herdsmen who had Mashatise’s wails rushed to the scene to assist.

They threw stones and used a bow and arrow to scare off the animals. One of the hyenas was killed. Mashatise is in intensive care at Murambinda Hospital.

The attack comes few weeks after Buhera MP cde Joseph Chinotimba implored Zimbabwe government to declare the hyena menace a state of emergency.

The beasts have already killed people and are known to attack livestock and travellers at night.