A Shurugwi based gold mine laborer was brutally murdered whilst his colleague suffered life-threatening injuries after they were abducted and savagely assaulted by unknown assailants suspected to have been hired by their employer.

The artisanal miners, Fabian Mabungu and Lenny Hwehwe are alleged to have recorded a shortfall of 70 grams of gold during their shift. This did not settle well with their employer (name withheld) who suspected them of thievery and hired thugs to extract information from them.

The two mine workers who were employed at a mining claim in Shurugwi were kidnapped on Tuesday and released on Thursday. Soon after their release, their relatives took them to Gweru Provincial Hospital where Mabhungu died on Sunday.

Gweru Provincial Hospital superintendent Dr Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed Mabhugu’s death and revealed that Hwehwe had already been discharged.

I can only confirm that two people were admitted, one died and the other was discharged.