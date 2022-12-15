File image

The late national heroine Betty Flora Mtero has been laid to rest, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this afternoon.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa presided over the burial where he called on Zimbabweans to emulate the late national heroine’s dedication to national cause.

President Mnangagwa said Mtero was dedicated to the cause of and as well as putting effort ending colonial rule.

He added that Mtero’s home in Bulawayo was a safe haven for freedom fighters home in and that at one time it was petrol bombed by Rhodesians.

“She contributed in numerous programs throughout her carrier. As our country serves for gender equality we must give credit to departed cadres like Cde Mtero who played a role in formulation of the implemention of gender balance,” said Mnangagwa.

He added that, she was a dedicated cadre who played part in mentoring and schooling notable legends such as the late Shuvai Mahofa.

“She was a dedicated party cadre who rose from cell district province and national level,” said Mnangagwa.

Mtero was born on 16 may 1932.

She studied at Moleli High School. Betty married James Mtero. Together with her husband she began her community work on women.

Mtero was the founder and leader of the National Federation of Grassroots Women’s Clubs & the Association of Women’s Clubs in Zimbabwe, respectively. She was also the founding member and chairperson of Population Services Zimbabwe.

She was the first Zimbabwean to be appointed assistant training officer for women under the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1964.

