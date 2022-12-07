A Northern Ireland based woman is living is going completely blind after she put tattoos on both her eyeballs.
Law student Anaya Peterson, 37, a staunch fanatic of ink, saw Australian model Amber Luke’s blue eyes and felt inspired to pimp her own. Amber Tattooed her eyes blue and went blind for three weeks before she regained her eyesight after a US$250 000 (R4,3 million) procedure.
One of Anaya’s five children discouraged her from getting eye tattoos, but she was resolute.
“My daughter told me that I didn’t want to do that [the tattoo] asking, ‘what if you go blind?’ She wasn’t on board with it at all. I’m basically on the verge of going blind.
“I don’t have 20/20 vision anymore. From a distance, I can’t see features on faces. If I didn’t have my eyeballs tattooed, I wouldn’t be having this problem. Even today, I woke up with more floaters in my eyes. And that is dangerous.
“I can’t get these eye tattoos out, and I’m always going to have this problem. So, I basically think that as I get older, it’s just best to let me go blind.”