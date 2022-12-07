A Northern Ireland based woman is living is going completely blind after she put tattoos on both her eyeballs.

Law student Anaya Peterson, 37, a staunch fanatic of ink, saw Australian model Amber Luke’s blue eyes and felt inspired to pimp her own. Amber Tattooed her eyes blue and went blind for three weeks before she regained her eyesight after a US$250 000 (R4,3 million) procedure.

One of Anaya’s five children discouraged her from getting eye tattoos, but she was resolute.