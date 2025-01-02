File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Kwekwe are investigating a case of murder in which Lloyd Zhakata (21) died after being stabbed with a Colombia knife on the chest at a bar at Joseph Village, Zhombe on 30/12/24.

The suspect had accused the victim of assaulting his young brother and is on the run.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, in other news a yet to be identified man was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident along Harare-Bulawayo Road near National Sports Stadium, Harare on 31/12/24 at around 2130 hours.

Zwnews