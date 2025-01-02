The Immigration Department has announced a significant increase in the number of travellers cleared at the country’s ports of entry during the festive season.

According to the department, over one million travellers passed through the country’s borders in December, representing a remarkable 22% jump compared to the same period in 2023.

The figure includes more than 600 000 entries and over 400 000 exits.

Beitbridge recorded the highest number of visitors, with more than 500 000 for both entries and exits, while Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport recorded nearly 121 000 travellers.

Chiredzi handled the least number of travellers, with 208.

Immigration Department’s Chief Director, Respect Gono told the ZBC News that the surge is attributed to the government’s proactive efforts to implement more traveller-friendly policies, aimed at boosting tourism and facilitating international travel.

“The advent of the Second Republic ushered in the economic blueprint NDS1, which clearly enunciated the engagement and re-engagement agenda for the re-union with erstwhile friends and reconciliation with foes.

“Under this approach, Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. Travel patterns have drastically changed as evidenced by the rise in entry statistics.

“Zimbabweans from the diaspora are mostly visiting relatives or relocating, while foreign nationals are entering for various reasons such as investment and tourism.

“The prevailing peace and tranquillity, coupled with economic progress, have all served as significant pull factors,” she said.

The Department of Immigration implemented several measures to improve efficiency at the country’s ports of entry.

The measures include additional officers and frequent engagement with other border agencies to coordinate service delivery and facilitate the smooth passage of all travellers in and out of the country.

ZBC