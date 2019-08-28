2 arrested for cutting neighbour’s parts with broken glass

BULAWAYO: 2 men have been arrested for stabbing their neighbour on his privates with a broken bottle following a dispute during a drinking spree.

Phathisani Ncube (21) and Oliver Mkwakwa (22) from Nketa 7 suburb allegedly stabbed Mr Micky Gumbo (20) once on his pen_is.

The court heard that Mr Gumbo was still admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital as he sustained severe injuries.

Ncube and Mkwakwa were drunk when they allegedly stabbed Mr Gumbo..

Mr Shava said Mr Gumbo reported the matter to the police leading to the duo’s arrest.