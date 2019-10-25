Kwekwe woman speaks after cheating boyfriend hangs self at her house

A Kwekwe woman whose boyfriend committed suicide at her doorstep following a dispute, has given her side of the story.

It is suspected that Byron Nyevera hanged himself at his lover, Nothando Hlongwane’s gate in Mbizo 8 in Kwekwe.

Hlongwane who was dating the deceased for more than a year , said on the night, the two had an argument after he received a call from another girl.

“He visited at my friend’s place in Mbizo 8 where I am currently staying. He received a call from a girl called Ivy who asked him to visit her.

Out of anger, she then ordered Byron to leave the house and go to where he was being called.

“He begged me to stay but I refused. He told me he would rather die as he loved me but I just thought he was joking. Because I was angry, I continued chucking him out of the house,” she said, fighting back tears.

Byron sent messages to Hlongwane informing her that he was hanging himself, but she didn’t buy it.

He eventually carried out his threats and committed suicide.

Asked if she regretted causing Byron’s death, Hlongwane said: “I loved him, I wish I could turn back the hands of time. People always have squabbles but I never knew it would come to this. I was so jealous and I didn’t want to see him with another lady so naturally I was angered.”